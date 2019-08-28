Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Given a $7.00 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

Scotiabank set a $7.00 price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup set a $5.00 price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $11.00 price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a sell rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.70 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamond Offshore Drilling presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.68.

Get Diamond Offshore Drilling alerts:

NYSE DO traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $6.26. 2,069,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,598,896. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $764.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.10). Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 32.78%. The firm had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DO. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 5,817.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 14,752 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.