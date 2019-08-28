DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.36. 720,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,036. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $257.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. DiamondRock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maureen L. Mcavey sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,277,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,838,000 after buying an additional 93,148 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 305,470 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 81,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.5% during the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

