Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Given a $22.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) has been given a $22.00 price target by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 55.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of DRNA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.13. 17,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,120. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $965.24 million, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.30% and a negative net margin of 737.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James B. Weissman sold 14,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $191,867.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. University of Notre Dame DU Lac raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 215.2% in the second quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 759,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after purchasing an additional 518,836 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 3,144.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 431,984 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,152,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,160,000 after purchasing an additional 406,960 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $4,501,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $3,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.