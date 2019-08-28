Digitex Futures Trading 29.6% Lower Over Last Week (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 28th. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $26.47 million and $1.16 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar. One Digitex Futures token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00239701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.43 or 0.01291119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00019355 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00093522 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022245 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 760,324,417 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures.

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.