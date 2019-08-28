Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) Short Interest Update

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the July 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ SAUC remained flat at $$0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. 885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,823. Diversified Restaurant has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84.

Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.92 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diversified Restaurant will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Diversified Restaurant stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.13% of Diversified Restaurant worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diversified Restaurant

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc, a restaurant company, operates Buffalo Wild Wings franchised restaurants in the United States. The company primarily offers fresh bone-in chicken wings, frozen boneless chicken, and potatoes. As of March 8, 2018, it operated 65 franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri.

