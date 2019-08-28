Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 2,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $257.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

Shares of DPZ stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $224.09. The stock had a trading volume of 210,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,795. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $305.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.19. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $811.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

