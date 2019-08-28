Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given a $320.00 Price Target at Longbow Research

Longbow Research set a $320.00 price target on Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $282.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $315.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Domino’s Pizza from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $294.23.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.85. 745,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,795. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.87. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $305.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.19. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $811.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 3,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 4,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,862,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 362,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,506,000 after acquiring an additional 96,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 13,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

