Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Short Interest Down 9.9% in August

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,084,300 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 5,645,800 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 400,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

NYSE DCI traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,256. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $40.27 and a fifty-two week high of $59.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.05 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 32.30%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

In other news, Director John Wiehoff sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $689,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Donaldson in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 193.4% in the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Donaldson in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

