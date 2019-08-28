Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) Short Interest Update

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 441,600 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the July 15th total of 640,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 422,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of LPG stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. 320,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,963. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.91 million, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.81. Dorian LPG has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $61.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. Dorian LPG had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dorian LPG will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dorian LPG news, major shareholder Group Ltd Bw sold 300,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $3,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $48,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,202.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,622,028 shares of company stock valued at $15,222,494. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 97.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,717 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 1,092.1% during the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,383 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LPG shares. ValuEngine cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dorian LPG from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. DNB Markets cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Dorian LPG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

