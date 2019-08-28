Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

DHF stock remained flat at $$3.06 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 18,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,730. Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

