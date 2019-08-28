Dropil Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.22 Million (DROP)

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Dropil token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, IDEX and Tidex. During the last week, Dropil has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dropil has a market capitalization of $7.18 million and $1.22 million worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008132 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006781 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003907 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001110 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000512 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00066772 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Dropil Token Profile

DROP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,739,766,274 tokens. Dropil’s official website is dropil.com. Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil.

Buying and Selling Dropil

Dropil can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dropil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dropil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

