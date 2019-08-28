DRP Utility Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (DRPU)

DRP Utility (CURRENCY:DRPU) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. DRP Utility has a total market cap of $594,388.00 and approximately $22,681.00 worth of DRP Utility was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DRP Utility has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DRP Utility token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002244 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $516.63 or 0.05052612 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00044561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000151 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000222 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

DRP Utility Token Profile

DRP Utility is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2017. DRP Utility’s total supply is 3,530,373 tokens. DRP Utility’s official message board is medium.com/@DCORP. DRP Utility’s official Twitter account is @DcorpVC. DRP Utility’s official website is www.dcorp.it.

DRP Utility Token Trading

DRP Utility can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DRP Utility directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DRP Utility should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DRP Utility using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

