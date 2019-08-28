DubaiCoin (DBIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $374,816.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $374,816.00 and $1,208.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0879 or 0.00000906 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00022434 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011432 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012054 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00030399 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00014425 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005794 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000229 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000125 BTC.

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org.

DubaiCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

