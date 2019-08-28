Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.05.

EXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $101.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

In other news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 2,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $210,623.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,944.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 10,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $893,003.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,724,215.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,445,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,021 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $45,517,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 356.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 452,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,927,000 after buying an additional 353,180 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 363.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 309,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,693,000 after buying an additional 242,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXP traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.20. 6,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,796. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $95.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.