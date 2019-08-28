EagleX Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (EGX)

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded up 23.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One EagleX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC and STEX. In the last week, EagleX has traded down 39.6% against the dollar. EagleX has a market cap of $16,989.00 and approximately $412.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00249974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.17 or 0.01306415 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00020183 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00094407 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000406 BTC.

EagleX Coin Profile

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID. The official website for EagleX is eaglepay.io.

Buying and Selling EagleX

EagleX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EagleX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EagleX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

