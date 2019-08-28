Eidoo (EDO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.97 Million

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Eidoo token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00003690 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Binance, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange and Ethfinex. Eidoo has a market cap of $18.99 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Eidoo has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Eidoo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00244897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.22 or 0.01299738 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00019602 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00093371 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022229 BTC.

Eidoo Profile

Eidoo’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 88,288,115 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,001,717 tokens. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Eidoo’s official website is eidoo.io.

Eidoo Token Trading

Eidoo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange, OKEx and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eidoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eidoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eidoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eidoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.