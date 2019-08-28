Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($1.40-1.24) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($1.40). The company issued revenue guidance of $406-412 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.21 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $-1.4–1.24 EPS.

Shares of Elastic stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,045. Elastic has a 12-month low of $58.55 and a 12-month high of $104.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.39.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Elastic will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elastic from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Elastic from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Elastic in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a hold rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Elastic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.33.

In other news, CRO Aaron Katz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $1,205,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $15,938,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,958,440 shares of company stock valued at $166,065,906. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.