Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Q2 2020 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued an update on its second quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.32–0.3 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $95-97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.31 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $-1.4–1.24 EPS.

Shares of ESTC stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $80.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,045. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.42. Elastic has a 1 year low of $58.55 and a 1 year high of $104.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.52.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESTC. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Elastic from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elastic from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.33.

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 28,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $2,092,354.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 273,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total value of $27,188,960.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,958,440 shares of company stock valued at $166,065,906 over the last quarter. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

