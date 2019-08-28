Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.32-0.30) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.34). The company issued revenue guidance of $95-97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.94 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $-1.4–1.24 EPS.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elastic from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Elastic in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a hold rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Elastic from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Shares of ESTC stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.13. 1,657,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,045. Elastic has a 1 year low of $58.55 and a 1 year high of $104.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion and a PE ratio of -44.52.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $511,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Aaron Katz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $1,205,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,958,440 shares of company stock worth $166,065,906. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

