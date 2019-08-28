electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Down 11.6% in August

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,227,100 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the July 15th total of 1,388,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECOR. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of electroCore to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of electroCore from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

electroCore stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 43,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,078. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.27. electroCore has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The firm has a market cap of $50.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.84.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. electroCore had a negative net margin of 4,450.22% and a negative return on equity of 90.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that electroCore will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other electroCore news, Director Thomas J. Errico bought 18,974 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,737.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Errico bought 21,000 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $37,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 49,974 shares of company stock valued at $85,108 over the last 90 days. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in electroCore by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in electroCore by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in electroCore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in electroCore by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in electroCore by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

