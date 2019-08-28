Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE:EFN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE:EFN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.93.

EFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Element Fleet Management stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.55. The company had a trading volume of 372,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,661. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$6.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.15. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.11.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

