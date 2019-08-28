Elysian Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 28th. Elysian has a market cap of $104,959.00 and approximately $28,469.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elysian has traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elysian token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, BitForex, Hotbit and IDEX.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00244897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.22 or 0.01299738 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00019602 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00093371 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022229 BTC.

Elysian was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elysian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit, IDEX, CoinExchange, BitForex, Liquid, YoBit and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

