Emera (TSE:EMA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.65

Shares of Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.65 and traded as high as $56.70. Emera shares last traded at $56.50, with a volume of 264,002 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on EMA. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Emera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.40.

Get Emera alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.23, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$55.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$51.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.587 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.04%.

Emera Company Profile (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.