Emmerson (LON:EML) Trading 1.4% Higher

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML)’s share price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.60 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.55 ($0.05), 1,801,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.05).

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 million and a PE ratio of -7.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.96.

Emmerson Company Profile (LON:EML)

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and exploitation of potash projects. It holds 100% interests in the Khemisset project, a potash development project with 1 mining license and 39 research permits located to the east of Rabat in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

