Enel S.p.A. (BIT:ENEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enel S.p.A. (BIT:ENEL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €6.41 ($7.46).

Several research firms have commented on ENEL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.80 ($7.91) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.20 ($7.21) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.65 ($8.90) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Enel has a 1 year low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 1 year high of €5.59 ($6.50).

About Enel

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

