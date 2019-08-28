Energi Achieves Market Cap of $122.92 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Energi has a total market cap of $122.92 million and $591,811.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $6.12 or 0.00059742 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00247799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.46 or 0.01292394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020219 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00092987 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000398 BTC.

About Energi

Energi’s launch date was April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 20,074,737 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

Energi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

