Enerplus Corp Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at C$8.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$7.32 and a twelve month high of C$16.68.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. GMP Securities decreased their price objective on Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.94.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

