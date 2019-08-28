Eni SpA to Issue — Dividend of $0.95 (NYSE:E)

Eni SpA (NYSE:E) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.9545 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

ENI has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. ENI has a payout ratio of 51.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ENI to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

NYSE E traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.58. 324,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,634. ENI has a 12 month low of $28.54 and a 12 month high of $39.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.87.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.29). ENI had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $21.16 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ENI will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

E has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ENI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Santander raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

