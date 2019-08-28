EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Up 7%

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)’s stock price shot up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.61, 6,741,629 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 145% from the average session volume of 2,753,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENLC. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group downgraded EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.61.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -108.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. EnLink Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.88%. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,614.29%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Chairman Barry E. Davis bought 136,700 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,892,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,852,163.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 20,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,308.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 686.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 157,048 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,314,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,943,000 after acquiring an additional 395,089 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 35,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 675.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 113,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 99,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

