Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Position Increased by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 35,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Murray E. Brasseux acquired 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

EPD stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.21. 1,345,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,178,675. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 14.26%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 90.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

