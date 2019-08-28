EtherGem Price Reaches $0.0107 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 28th. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $207,979.00 and $9,609.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EtherGem alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00247799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.46 or 0.01292394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020219 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00092987 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000398 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem’s total supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.