Evans Bancorp Inc. Declares — Dividend of $0.52 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

Evans Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Evans Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 59.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.96. The stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,510. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $47.60.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.86 million during the quarter.

Separately, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $90,597.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,652,949.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,027 shares of company stock worth $143,729 over the last ninety days.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

