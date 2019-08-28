Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Sold by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP cut its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,568 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 14,332 shares during the period. Exelon makes up 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 58.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,705,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,873,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,475,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,352.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EXC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,828,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,047,833. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $42.19 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays raised Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.