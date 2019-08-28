FansTime Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One FansTime token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, CoinMex, Gate.io and CoinEgg. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and $134,774.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FansTime Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org.

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, CoinEgg, Gate.io, HADAX, FCoin and CoinMex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

