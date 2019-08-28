Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. William Blair cut shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $76,225.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $28,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,604 shares of company stock worth $138,479 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 184,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29,525 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.60.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

