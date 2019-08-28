Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fauquier Bankshares by 31.5% during the first quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 130,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 31,381 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in Fauquier Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fauquier Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $308,000. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fauquier Bankshares stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.21. Fauquier Bankshares has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The company has a market cap of $78.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Fauquier Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Fauquier Bankshares Company Profile

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit.

