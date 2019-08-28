Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Declares $0.12 — Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of FBND traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.08. The stock had a trading volume of 90,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,388. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $52.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.39.

