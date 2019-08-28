Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.99

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.99 and traded as high as $26.44. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $26.41, with a volume of 1,701,637 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 614.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLF)

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

