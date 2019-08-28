Fintab Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (FNTB)

Fintab (CURRENCY:FNTB) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. Fintab has a market capitalization of $13,265.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Fintab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fintab token can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Fintab has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00244897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.22 or 0.01299738 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00019602 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00093371 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00022065 BTC.

Fintab Profile

Fintab’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. Fintab’s total supply is 3,079,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,779,387 tokens. Fintab’s official Twitter account is @fintab_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fintab is /r/FinTab. The official website for Fintab is fintab.io/ico. Fintab’s official message board is steemit.com/@fintab.

Fintab Token Trading

Fintab can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fintab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fintab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fintab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

