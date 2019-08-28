First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FBNC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.25.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Bancorp has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $43.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $70.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $32,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,900 shares of company stock worth $104,425. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 28,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 29,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 363.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

