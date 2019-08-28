First Foundation Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,681. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $51.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. First Foundation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

