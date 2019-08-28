First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.35

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and traded as high as $11.40. First Northern Community Bancorp shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 4,370 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44. The company has a market cap of $139.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.44.

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

First Northern Community Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FNRN)

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand, interest-bearing transaction, savings and money market, and time deposits.

