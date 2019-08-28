Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (ASX:FPH) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.33

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp Ltd (ASX:FPH)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.33 and traded as low as $14.12. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare shares last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 660,814 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is A$15.33 and its 200-day moving average is A$14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.55.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile (ASX:FPH)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical device products and systems worldwide. The company offers its products for use in respiratory, acute care, and surgery; and for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.