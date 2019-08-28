FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.23

FitLife Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:FTLF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and traded as low as $10.25. FitLife Brands shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded FitLife Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $10.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07.

In other FitLife Brands news, insider Judd Dayton bought 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $442,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 47.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers primarily in the United States. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products that support accelerated fitness and nutrition goals directly to athletic facilities, gyms, and independent retailers; and sports nutritionals, energy and sports drink products, and meal replacements.

