Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $369-374 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $376.78 million.Five Below also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.08-3.19 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $146.00 price target on shares of Five Below and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America set a $150.00 price target on shares of Five Below and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.29. 1,791,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.35. Five Below has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $148.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $364.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.28 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $924,313.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,309,809.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

