Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,188,109 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 1,079,495 shares.The stock last traded at $118.29 and had previously closed at $115.16.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Five Below and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.35.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $364.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.28 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $924,313.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,309,809.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 15.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 18.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in Five Below by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Five Below by 5.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Five Below by 1.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

