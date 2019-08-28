Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.08-3.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.872-1.892 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.89 billion.Five Below also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.14-0.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVE. Barclays downgraded Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Five Below from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Five Below from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $146.00 price objective on Five Below and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Five Below from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.00.

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,192,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,509. Five Below has a 52-week low of $86.57 and a 52-week high of $148.21. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $364.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.28 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 9.43%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $924,313.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,309,809.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

