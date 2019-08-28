FLIP (FLP) Market Cap Achieves $537,845.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. FLIP has a total market cap of $537,845.00 and approximately $2,804.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FLIP has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00247973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.60 or 0.01294095 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020219 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00092994 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000400 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com.

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

