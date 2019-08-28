Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,896 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Flowserve worth $11,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.1% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 32,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 37,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Shares of NYSE FLS traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.96. 26,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,296. Flowserve Corp has a 52 week low of $35.88 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $990.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Flowserve Corp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.43%.

In other Flowserve news, insider John Lenander sold 5,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $284,132.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at $817,133.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.56.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.