FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $977.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) will announce $977.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $980.00 million. FMC posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year sales of $4.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FMC.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS.

FMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded FMC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on FMC from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.85.

NYSE FMC traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,273. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49. FMC has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $92.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 196,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $17,465,827.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,784,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $197,318.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 51.4% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in FMC by 2.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in FMC by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 46.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FMC (FMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.